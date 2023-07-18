GREENSBURG – Recent North Decatur High School graduate, 10 year 4-H member and 2023’s Boer Senior Doe Reserve Grand Champion Charlie Kramer has been working with the same doe (“Cocoa”) since she was born.
Charlie, 17, is the son of Pat and Melissa Kramer of Greensburg.
During his high school career, Charlie was a top student and was on the “all A’s” list for the last three years.
Charlie was 4-H King in 2021, he was the 4-H King Runner-up in 2020, and he’s the newly crowned 4-H King for this year’s fair.
Charlie has received a seemingly countless number of grand and reserve grand champion honors for working with his animals.
Cocoa first appeared at the county fair in 2014 when she took 1st place in the 4 to 6 month old class. Since then, she’s been Beginner Showmanship Champion, Intermediate Showmanship Reserve Champion, and Junior Doe Reserve Champion.
In 2016, she netted the Senior Doe Grand Championship, and in 2017 she won 3rd Overall Senior Doe.
Cocoa has participated in the Tom Swain Showmanship Contest four times, twice with Charlie as her handler. She won the Grand Championship once and the Reserve Championship once with Hope Barker as her handler.
This year, she’s already placed as the 2023 Reserve Grand Senior Doe Expert Showmanship Champion, and she’s Tom Swain Showmanship Contest bound once more.
“This is her favorite time of year,” Charlie said. “Every time we bring her up here, she perks up just being able to see all the people and getting out in the ring to do her thing.”
Cocoa has won 30 titles in her short life, and when Charlie’s not doing anything else they spend time together.
To prepare an animal like Cocoa for the Tom Swain Contest, she has to have her hooves trimmed and she has to be bathed “to get her looking pretty,” Charlie said.
They have an emotional bond, Cocoa and Charlie. He calls her his “little baby.”
Every time he walks into the barn at home, she jumps up on the stall and looks for him excitedly.
Before they go into the ring for a show, she lays her head on Charlie’s lap; he doesn’t have to hold her collar. She just likes to sit with her Charlie.
Even though Charlie will be staying at home while he studies finance at IUPUC, their days of competing together are almost over.
The Kramers plan to keep Cocoa, but as far as bringing her to the fair every year, Charlie isn’t sure.
Charlie’s sister has 6 more years to compete before she leaves for college, and maybe she’ll show Cocoa. No one knows yet.
As she’s grown older, Cocoa’s become moody, and doesn’t like to be handled by anybody but Charlie.
“I think I will bring her back up here, because I know how much this atmosphere means to her,” he said. “She loves it so much.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.