GREENSBURG - Greensburg Community High School's 2021 Chautauqua is underway with 11 world renowned musical artists, musicians and vocalists making appearances via ZOOM from far and near.
Each artist will perform a few selections in their chosen discipline and then answer questions for the gathered virtual audience, all free of charge.
History teacher and Chautauqua founder John Pratt talked about why this year's Chautauqua is so special.
"It's all about diversity," he said. "I have students who have been with me for four years, and one of the things they always say is that I've exposed them to so many new things in their time here. That makes me proud."
Pratt, in his time at both North Decatur and GCHS, has put local students in touch with greats like Jane Goodall, Kerry Butler, Ed Asner and Jim O'Donnell.
The seemingly effortless manner in which he makes contact with noted personalities across the globe isn't nearly as easy as he makes it look, but he says it requires persistence.
"Take, for example, Mickey Raphael (Willie Nelson's harmonica player)," he said. "I worked on that for a long time, and I made several other contacts while I was working. One day, I'm going to get Willie Nelson to come to town!"
This Chautauqua is centered around performance. Appearing recently was pianist Angela Hewitt, the Canadian classical pianist. She is best known for her Bach interpretations and has performed around the world in recital and as soloist with orchestra. She is best known for her cycle of Bach recordings which she began in 1994 and finished in 2005.
Her discography also includes works by Louis Couperin, Jean-Philippe Rameau, Olivier Messiaen, Emmanuel Chabrier, Maurice Ravel, Robert Schumann, Ludwig van Beethoven, Frédéric Chopin, Claude Debussy and Gabriel Fauré. She has recorded two discs of Mozart concertos with the Orchestra da Camera di Mantova, and a third with Ottawa's National Arts Centre Orchestra, conducted by Hannu Lintu. With the DSO Berlin and Lintu, she also recorded the Schumann Piano Concerto.
World famed oud player Ara Dinkjian was featured the afternoon of March 25 from his home in New Jersey. An Armenian-American musician, he is the founder of the band Night Ark. Dinkjian is considered one of the top oud players in the world. (The oud is a short-neck lute-type, pear-shaped stringed instrument, usually with 11 strings grouped in six courses,and is very similar to the lute.)
Dinkjian's compositions have been recorded in 13 different languages and include the multi-platinum hit "Dinata," which was performed in the closing ceremonies of the 2004 Olympic Games in Athens.
Appearing at 1:35 p.m. Monday (March 29) time from her home in Kerry, Ireland, will be Irish fiddler Maire Breatnach, who has been a prolific solo player and also participated in a number of traditional and neo-traditional groups. Her composition "Éist" was an award-winning single.
She has worked with the bands of Sharon Shannon, Moya Brennan and Mary Black, and featured on albums by musicians as diverse as Dolores Keane, Mike Oldfield, Alan Stivell, Bryan Adams, Anúna, Matthias Kießling, Dónal Lunny, Brian Kennedy, Ronan Keating, John Renbourn, The Chieftains and Riverdance. She also played on the Celtic arrangement album Final Fantasy IV: Celtic Moon, and with Yasunori Mitsuda on the arranged soundtrack to Xenogears, titled Creid, as well as albums by Chiaki Ishikawa and Mimori Yusa.
You've probably already heard her artistry and didn't even know it, as Breatnach has played on the soundtracks of several films.
Irish musician March Gunn will perform and answer questions on at 1:35 p.m April 1.
Gunn is an American musician and podcaster who rose to prominence as the autoharp-playing half of the Brobdingnagian Bards. He and partner Andrew McKee developed a following with weekly performances on the campus of the University of Texas at Austin. This led to gigs at renaissance fairs, science fiction conventions, and Celtic music festivals as well as parties and weddings. The group headlined at the Oscar party for The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King.
After his band broke up, Gunn began performing solo, releasing several albums a year with four full-length studio albums released in 2008, three in 2009, and two in 2010.
He began diverging from his traditional Celtic music base with more Geek-themed albums inspired by Firefly, Lord of the Rings, and other science fiction pop culture media shows. He performs solo and with groups at various conventions like Gen Con and Dragon Con each year.
At 1:35 p.m. April 6, Willie Nelsons harmonica player will perform from Dallas, Texas, sharing stories of his time on the road with Nelson and offering his views of life as a traveling musician.
At 9:45 a.m. April 7, soprano Megan Marie Hart will appear from Germany.
Hart was born in Santa Monica, California, and grew up in Eugene, Oregon, where she began her esteemed musical career playing piano. Ultimately deciding to sing, Hart took professional singing lessons with voice teacher Beverly Park, who encouraged her to study with Richard Miller at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. In 2005, Hart received her Bachelor of Music degree and began singing as as an ensemble member of the Staatstheater Darmstadt with Generalmusikdirector Daniel Cohen in September 2020. She has appeared on famous stages worldwide in her celebrated career.
At 1:35 p.m. April 20, GCHS Chautauqua welcomes internationally known harpist Gloria Galante, who will be performing from her home in Philadelphia.
At 1:35 p.m. April 21, modern dance/soul/rock/blues/pop singer/songwriter Rachelle Plas will appear virtually from France. She complements her smooth, provocative voice with her virtuoso, refined harmonica playing.
Classical guitarist Elena Papandreou will appear at 1:35 p.m. April 26 from Greece, and classical Armenian violinist Samvel Yervinyan and Kerry Ellis, who originated the role of Elphaba in Wicked in London's West End ,will take the virtual stage.
To attend any or all of the ZOOM sessions, send an email to jopratt@greensburg.k12.in.us, call 812-663-7176, ext 1213, or visit www.gchschautauqua.com. A link to the performances will be emailed to you.
