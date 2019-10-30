Chautauqua will feature legendary American blues

GREENSBURG — Legendary American blues music is coming to Greensburg for this year’s fall Chautauqua.
The event will be held at 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at Greensburg Community High School and will feature Mac Arnold & Plate Full O’ Blues live in concert.
Arnold is an American blues musician from South Carolina. His band consists of Austin Brashier on guitar and vocals, Max Hightower on drums and vocals, and Arnold on bass, rhythm gas can guitar, slide gas can guitar and vocals.
Arnold has worked alongside other renowned artists and legends such as Muddy Waters, B.B. King, James Brown and Jimi Hendrix.
According to many facts provided on Arnold’s website, his first band included James Brown on piano, he produced Soul Train with his friend Don Cornelius, he played bass on the Sanford and Son television show when he wasn’t playing bass for Otis Redding and B.B. King, and after he retired from show business he became an organic farmer.
He’s now back with his own band “building a new foundation in blues, soul and funk.”
Arnold currently lives in Pelzer, South Carolina.
GCHS teacher and Chautauqua organizer John Pratt spoke about just how big of a deal it’ll be to have Arnold and his band in town.
“It is the highest level and the highest quality of a blues band you’re going to get in the state of Indiana this year,” Pratt said. “The whole Chautauqua premise is why can’t we bring high quality to Greensburg, Indiana? Why should we have to always drive to the big city? The daytime message is: ‘Great things happen in Greensburg, Indiana, and you, too, can do great things.’ That really is my message to students. We want to carry on this tradition of the value of the evening event, and if I can bring this type of quality, I’m hoping folks will embrace it.”
According to Pratt, Arnold’s story goes hand-in-hand with the Chautauqua message.
“He is a master of the gas can guitar, which is an offshoot from when he was a child his brother made his first guitar for him from an old gas can,” Pratt said. “Also, when he’s not traveling and performing at concert venues and blues festivals, he’s an organic farmer. So, he’s just a fascinating person. I always say you have to be fascinating and unique and you have to embrace the concept of Chautauqua if you’re going to come.
“The message is of course right there in all that he had to overcome to excel at his field at the highest level,” Pratt said, “and that’s what we want the students to see and the community to see.”
At the end of the day, Pratt is simply looking to bring the most fascinating individuals possible to the Tree City, and the money made from the events goes toward funding the next one.
“You have to keep in mind what the objective is,” Pratt said. “I work year-round on this, and at the end of the day my goal is to break even. I don’t have people to pay off, I don’t have a profit margin, all I want to do is break even, so we can start all over again next year.”
Ticket prices are set at $5 for level three, $10 for level two and $15 for lower level. Tickets are available at the Greensburg Public Library, Greensburg Community High School, or www.gchschautauqua.com. Tickets will be $3 more at the door.
In just two weeks, local residents will have the opportunity to see and hear historical American blues.
“When does Greensburg have these opportunities? Not too often,” Pratt said.
This is the first in a series of stories on Chautauqua events coming soon to GCHS.
