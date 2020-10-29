DECATUR COUNTY - Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant said one way to help keep children safe this Halloween and beyond is by being aware of where sex offenders live.
There are approximately 60 registered sex offenders in Decatur County and Durant encourages parents to know where they live and avoid them when trick-or-treating.
"We do the best we can in making sure sex offenders live where they tell us, so it's crucial that our citizens visit our website at www.decaturcountysheriff.com to see who the registered sex offenders are and where they are living," the sheriff said. "The mapping and address feature found on the website pinpoints exactly where an offender lives."
The DCSO website also offers other beneficial tools such as the ability to sign up for free automatic email notifications when an offender moves to within the specified radius of any address registered.
Durant said those interested can register any and all addresses where their children spend a lot of time such as a friend, grandparent or babysitter.
The alerts are in real-time and sent via email as soon as a new offender registers with the sheriff's department.
"The benefit of registering for this free confidential service is that it allows us to monitor your important addresses for you, thereby keeping you up to date of newly registered sexual offenders and making it unnecessary for you to have to check your important addresses daily or weekly," Durant said.
The website for the statewide sex and violent offender registry is http://www.icrimewatch.net/indiana.php. Citizens should click on the county they want to check. Once at the county level, citizens can click on the "Search for Offenders in your area" link and follow the instructions to check their neighborhood and sign up for free email alerts.
"Knowledge is power, and knowing where the registered sex offenders reside in your area can help you make the best choices for safe and enjoyable Halloween activities," Durant said.
