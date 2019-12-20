GREENSBURG — For more than 100 years, the Daily News Cheer Fund has meant many things to many people. For twin sisters Margaret and Beth Lowe, it has been a lifetime passion and something that endears their hometown of Greensburg to them like nothing else.
Margaret and Beth are the daughters of Walter B. Lowe. He started working for the Daily News in 1919, when the Cheer Fund was still in its infancy. Initially employed by the newspaper as something of a jack of all trades, he worked as a janitor, in Accounting Department, and helped in the Circulation Department as needed.
Around 1933, Lowe was promoted to managing editor, and by 1947 had worked his way up to publisher. He continued as the Daily News Publisher until his death in 1977.
During his tenure with the newspaper, Lowe helped grow and expand the Cheer Fund from an organization that helped a few Greensburg families in need of Christmas assistance to an effort that helps more than 200 families throughout all of Decatur County.
As a young man, Lowe received a bicycle via the Cheer Fund, a bicycle he used to deliver the Daily News, so he knew from personal experience what a gift can mean to a youngster who might otherwise receive nothing for Christmas.
“He fully understood how hard it was for families when they’d lost everything, and he didn’t want children to suffer. He cared very much about that,” Beth said. “And after my sister and I came along he cared even more about it because he know how much it cost to buy shoes and send kids to school and be in Girl Scouts and take piano lessons and all the things that we did, he knew how much all that stuff cost. He also understood that there are haves and have nots, and he wanted to help everybody. It was his mission, he felt like it was his mission in life to take care of the Cheer Fund as part of what he did at the Daily News.”
Margaret went on to explain that when her father was only 9 years old his father died, so he knew the struggles of growing up in a single-parent household. As he grew older, he also subscribed to the belief that he should be a servant leader, and that the newspaper was here to serve the community.
“As we grew up, we saw how important the Cheer Fund was,” Margaret said. “We knew there were kids in our classroom who were getting help from the Cheer Fund, and it helped us to better understand what people sometimes go through. It was a really important learning tool, that people help each other in this community.”
Both sisters are in agreement the Cheer Fund and similar efforts that involve neighbors helping neighbors is at the top of the list of things that make Greensburg a special place to live, work and raise a family.
“Growing up around the Cheer Fund helped make us aware of the importance of doing something for others,” Beth said. “That it wasn’t just about our own bicycles and rollerskates. Most of my friends remember something about growing up in Greensburg, and we all say that growing here was the best childhood you could ever hope to have.”
The sisters also said they appreciate the fact the Cheer Fund continues to operate without any overhead, that none of the people involved are ever paid and that 100% of the funds collected are used to help locally families who are most in need of a little holiday cheer and assistance.
“One of the main reasons we continue to give year after year is that there is no overhead,” Beth said.
“There are people who don’t give to anything else, but they give to the Cheer Fund because they know it’s for local people,” Margaret said. “It’s for our neighbors. It’s for our children. I’ve lived in a lot of communities in Indiana and I’ve been a minister in a lot of places, and this is the most generous community I’ve ever seen. There’s a spirit of generosity here, and I think it started with this local program [the Cheer Fund]. It’s really rare. You don’t see it everywhere.”
Both sisters indicated they are pleased the Cheer Fund has grown over the years and that the Daily News is still the driving force behind it.
Following their interview at the Daily News office, Beth and Margaret dropped off a generous check to help support this year’s Cheer Fund effort. They then went and stood in the rain and cold to ring the Cheer Fund bells at the kettle site in front of the Walmart Super Center.
Margaret again calls Decatur County home, and Beth drove up from Lexington, Kentucky to help keep her father’s legacy alive. They both agreed that regardless of where they might find themselves living in the future, Decatur County will always be home and the people here will always hold a special place in their hearts.
This year’s Cheer Fund goal is $49,500. At last report, $32,709.37 had been donated, leaving the effort nearly $17,000 short with less than a week ‘til Christmas.
Donations are being accepted at the Daily News front counter from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday. They may also be dropped off at the collection site in front of the Greensburg Walmart Super Center, or mailed to the Daily News, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
