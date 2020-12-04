GREENSBURG — The Cheer Fund, a mission for Greensburg community leaders, local businesses and the Daily News for many years, has a goal of $53,500 for 2020, and even though the fund has only managed to collect $25,652 towards that goal, Daily News Publisher Laura Welborn has some encouraging words for families still in need of a little help this Christmas.
“Even through we are are closing in on our deadline, last minute applications can be squeezed in over the weekend either online at cheerfund.org or shoved in between the front doors at our office on S. Franklin Street,” she said.
Welborn implored last minute donors to make their contributions as soon as possible “so we we can calculate how much of a base we can offer our families, whether it be $100 or $150. We can’t tell our families what they’ll be getting until it’s all in,” she said.
Donors are reminded that any amount up to $300 is useful as a tax deduction.
Families can rest assured the gift cards included in this year’s Cheer Fund relief effort will be useful in purchasing not only food and toys, but also other essential items such as diapers and infant needs.
“Families are in dire straights this year,” said Welborn. “Sometimes the reasons for their need can just break your heart.”
Completed Cheer Fund applications must be received at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg, no later than Monday morning.
