GREENSBURG – Five Decatur County not-for-profit organizations recently received a small grant from the Decatur County Democratic Central Committee, and there’s an interesting story behind the origin of those funds.
During the 2022 DCDCC annual dinner an unexpected and last-minute guest arrived: Rebecca Maher Everett, who is John Wilder’s great-great-great-granddaughter. Wilder was a Civil War General who was a Greensburg resident from 1858 to 1869.
Everett was in town for a bicentennial event on September 24 and just happened to bump into DCDCC Treasurer Ryan Maddux, who invited her to the organization’s dinner.
Everett brought a few artifacts for other attendees to view including a 1905 medallion which she donated for an auction being held that evening.
Everett was given a few minutes to speak during the dinner and stated that she was honored to be in Decatur County. She also said the medallion belongs in Decatur County and that she believed it should be used as a way to give back to the community.
The medallion was auctioned and the DCDCC decided to use the proceeds to help the following organizations: Greensburg Daily News Cheer Fund, Decatur County Animal Shelter, Community Health Clinic of Decatur County, Decatur County Special Olympics and New Directions
“It is great for the Decatur County Democratic Party to have the opportunity to give back to local not-for-profits,” DCDCC Chairperson Chris Ramey said. “We hope to continue to fund-raise, do more in the community, and make sure we are part of what brings Greensburg and Decatur County to the next level.”
