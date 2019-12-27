GREENSBURG — Less than $1,000 is needed to meet this year’s Daily News Cheer Fund goal.
Cheer Fund has been a yearly tradition for the Daily News and Decatur County community for 108 years.
The goal of the Cheer Fund has always been to bring the joy of Christmas to local children and families in need.
Without the help of fellow community members, the mission of providing presents, food, and clothing would not be possible. Essentially, it’s the combination of Decatur County and Greensburg families coming together for one common goal: sharing the giving spirit of the holidays.
The goal for Cheer Fund this year is $49,500, and the end of the year is just on the horizon.
As of press time Friday, the Daily News has raised $48,896. Only $604 is needed to meet the goal.
This holiday season, donations supplied toys and meals for hundreds of local residents. Final numbers for the 2019 year will be provided when they are made available.
Last year, Cheer Fund raised $50,052 in donations, which assisted 616 children and 218 families.
In 2017, $60,323 was raised, which assisted 785 children and 289 families.
The Cheer Fund record was in 2013 when $60,365 was raised, giving 867 children and 339 families much-need Christmas cheer.
Since 2007, Cheer Fund has raised more than $500,000, and has given Christmas assistance to more than 8,300 children and more than 3,100 families.
Earlier this week, more than 150 volunteers gathered to bring Christmas cheer on behalf of the Daily News Cheer Fund.
Donations can still be made by coming into the Daily News office at 135 S. Franklin Street
For more information about how to get involved with the Daily News Cheer Fund, call 812-663-3111 or visit www.cheerfund.org.
