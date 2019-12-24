GREENSBURG – More than 150 volunteers arose bright and early on Christmas Eve to make sure a 100+ year tradition of generosity and caring continued in Decatur County.
With the yearly take only about $400 off from the 2019 donation, $45,297.29 in donations supplied Christmas joy, toys and a warm meal for hundreds of needy local residents.
“I got up at 3, left home at 4, probably a dozen of us were there at 5,” said Daily News Publisher and Cheer Fund champion Laura Wellborn. “The drivers got there at about 6:45, and we went from there.”
Hundreds of volunteers spend countless hours throughout the year gathering donations, buying toys, bartering for donations, and stocking up on supplies for this one morning every year.
And then, almost as many volunteers meet at the K. of C. to deliver those Christmas goodies to homes near and far.
Cheer Fund donations are still being accepted and can be made through www.cheerfund.org or at the front counter of the Daily News office at 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg.
