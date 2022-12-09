GREENSBURG — Cheer Fund bell ringers are out collecting loose change or the few extra dollars passersby are willing to part with, and they’re ringing those bells for one of the best causes around: helping local folks who are need of a little holiday assistance.
Prices have gone up on nearly everything during the past year; unfortunately, incomes have not, and many families may be forced to go without this holiday season.
Unless you help.
“Thank you to everyone that has already donated to this year’s Cheer Fund,” Daily News Cheer Fund President Natalie Acra said. “Currently we are about 30% to this year’s goal. With only 16 days until Christmas, we encourage anyone still wanting to make a donation to please do so.”
Donations to date have reached $15,807.75 towards a goal of $55,000.
Bell ringers can be found at Rural King and Needler’s in Greensburg this weekend, and at Sanders’ Market in Westport and the Westport Post Office at varying times throughout the rest of the campaign.
Donations can also be made from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street; mailed to the Daily News, P.O. Box 106, Greensburg, IN 47240; or by visiting www.cheerfund.org online.
“More than 215 families have applied for assistance this year and we look forward to helping as many as we can,” Acra said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.