Cheer Fund donations now being accepted

GREENSBURG — Donations are now being accepted for the Daily News Cheer Fund.
Cheer Fund has been a yearly tradition for the Daily News for 108 years.
The goal of the Cheer Fund has always been to bring the joy of Christmas to needy children and their families in Greensburg and Decatur County.
And without the help of fellow community members, the mission of providing presents, food, and clothing would not be possible. Essentially, it’s the combination of Decatur County and Greensburg families coming together for one common goal: sharing the giving spirit of the holidays.
Each year, there’s a new goal for Cheer Fund with this year’s being $49,500.
Right now, approximately $46,000 is still needed to reach that goal!
“Donations are crucial is making this possible every year,” Daily News Publisher Laura Welborn said. “These donations can help make someone’s Christmas season special. Greensburg and Decatur County is a community that comes together to help one another, and every year we see people support this cause and many others.”
In the past, the community has been very supportive of the initiative.
Last year, Cheer Fund raised $50,052 in donations, which assisted 616 children and 218 families.
In 2017, $60,323 was raised, which assisted 785 children and 289 families.
The Cheer Fund record was in 2013 when $60,365 was raised, giving 867 children and 339 families much-need Christmas cheer.
Since 2007, Cheer Fund has raised more than $500,000, and has given Christmas assistance to more than 8,300 children and more than 3,100 families.
Many applications have already been received with families looking to receive assistance via Cheer Fund. In addition to stopping by the Daily News office, Decatur County residents can also apply online at cheerfund.org.
Applications are due by 4 p.m. Dec. 2.
The Cheer Fund is only possible each year with the help the community. Monetary donations are always greatly appreciated.
The Daily News urges anyone in a position to donate to do so now and help local families celebrate Christmas.
Donations can be made by coming into the Daily News office at 135 S. Franklin Street; or by donating at a bell-ringing station.
The sooner donations are received, the sooner Cheer Fund will be able to calculate how much assistance they will be able to offer each family.
Those who are having a toy drive or food drive are also encouraged to contact the Daily News, according to Welborn.
For more information about how to get involved with the Daily News Cheer Fund, call 812-663-3111 or visit www.cheerfund.org.
