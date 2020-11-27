GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Country Club recently hosted a pre-Thanksgiving food drive to collect donated peanut butter and jelly for the Daily News Cheer Fund, and quite a few Decatur County families will be munching on delicious PBJs as a result.
The Cheer Fund has made the holidays brighter throughout Decatur County for many generations. Unfortunately, during a year that will be talked about for generations to come, the effort had to be retooled to keep people safe.
The yearly drive usually requires hundreds of volunteers to make it happen - packing boxes at the Knights of Columbus, ringing bells around the county, and delivering truckloads of goodies to homes near and far - but the 2020 drive had to be streamlined for efficiency and crowd control.
So, this year's effort is centered on gift cards and a few staples like eggs, milk, peanut butter and jelly to be delivered drive-thru style to folks lined up with full hearts and empty trunks.
And as of press time, donation totals so far look promising.
"Overall, 99 jars of jelly, 114 jars of of peanut butter and nine jars of PB&J combined were donated for a total of 222 jars as well as a few miscellaneous items," said Cheer Fund President and Daily News Publisher Laura Welborn. "The Cheer Fund goal remains at $53,500 with our current donations at press time Friday at $10,160. Never in my 13 years as publisher have we ever missed our goal."
There was one year when the fund missed the goal before Christmas, but was made up after, she added.
Welborn urged donors to donate sooner rather than later since it will impact the amount each family receives.
"It's something to be proud of, to be a part of Decatur County, because the people here truly take care of their own," Welborn said.
Applications remain available at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg, and at cheerfund.org. They will be accepted through Dec. 4.
Cheer Fund recipients will be notified by letter and invited to the drive-thru event. Gift cards for food, clothing, toys and other goodies will be distributed at that time.
Those who qualify are encouraged to clean out their trunks to receive their items so contact will be as safe as possible with all volunteers wearing masks and gloves.
Questions about this year's Cheer Fund campaign may be directed to Welborn or Daily News Office Manager Natalie Acra at 812-663-3111 ext. 217000 or ext. 217034, respectively.
