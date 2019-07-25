GREENSBURG – It may be July, but for those involved with the Daily News Cheer Fund, Christmas is a year-round project. As soon as the New Year arrives and all outstanding clothing vouchers are submitted for payment, the Cheer Fund board meets to set the goal for the next Christmas.
During the 2018 Christmas season, with the kindness of countless private volunteers, corporate partnerships and the iconic bell-ringers at local stores, the Greensburg community raised $50,052.40.
During the recession years starting around 2008, the Cheer Fund was tasked with assisting a record number of children and families, assisting as many as 786 children and 298 families; 2018 saw a decline as only 616 children from 218 low income families requested Cheer Fund assistance.
With the Decatur County unemployment rate at 2.8 percent the economy on solid ground, the Cheer Fund board made the decision to lower their cash goal for 2019 to $49,500. Honda donated a huge trailer full of toys that went into boxes for the kids. The Cheer Fund also benefited from several food drives at businesses, schools and individuals.
Families with children ages 18 months to high school are encouraged to apply for assistance beginning early November each year and are approved using SNAP guidelines set by the state. Children under 18 months are assisted only if there are other children in the house since Santa doesn’t want to forget any child. If a child is home schooled the screening committee asks for a curriculum.
Celebrating its 108th year in 2019, the Cheer Fund provides toys, personal hygiene items, clothing certificates and "kid friendly" food for low income families in Decatur County. Started by Daily News Publisher William Caskey in 1911, the Cheer Fund annually helped Greensburg families until Daily News Editor Walter Lowe insisted it be expanded into the county as well in 1964.
As is tradition, current Daily News Publisher Laura Welborn is the president of the Cheer Fund, a position she has held since 2007.
"Several on our board have been serving for many years," Welborn said. "Many of them have gone unrecognized. If you look to the past, Cheer Fund had been lucky enough to have longtime chairs Ersel Rogers, Bob Navarra, Toni Collins, Sheila Doerflinger and Greta Solgere, and they have made those Christmas Eve say deliveries appear effortless."
Larry Moore recently resigned from the board. After running city deliveries for the past 55 Christmas Eves, he is stepping down this year. Longtime volunteer Tony Owens will be taking over Moore’s city delivery duties.
Joe Rust, vice president and another longtime board member, missed his first Christmas this year because he was visiting his new grandchild, but Blake and Amy O'Mara took over the task without a hitch.
"They did just fine," said Welborn.
Welborn wanted to remind community leaders and businesses that all donations, whether it be money or goods, are all appreciated. She reminds the community that financial gifts are more beneficial early in the season, with gifts of merchandise or food most easily accepted closer to the Christmas Eve deadline.
"Our Cheer Fund team will take over the Knights of Columbus Hall on December 9th. That's' when we start packing toys," Welborn said.
Each box is sorted in a variety of ways. Volunteers attempt to pack the toys in each box according to age appropriateness; food items are packed per the size of the family. Milk, eggs, hotdogs, etc. are distributed Christmas Eve morning.
"Calls from businesses come year round, asking how best they can assist," Welborn said. "Greensburg is such a giving community, and we couldn't do with their help every year. I just hope someday we don't have to do it anymore, not because we don't enjoy it, but because no one needs it."
