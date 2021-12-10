GREENSBURG - The Greensburg Daily News Cheer Fund was started in 1911 by publisher James Caskey and those involved in the annual effort are continuing their second century of serving the less fortunate children of our community by helping local families enjoy a Christmas that would otherwise be less cheerful.
In some cases, as the Cheer Fund helps families in its 110th year, there would be no gifts at all for the children on Christmas morning if it weren’t for the generosity and dedication of individuals and businesses like those we have here in Decatur County.
The pandemic forced us to change the way Cheer Fund distribution took place last year, and this year will again be a drive-thru event at the Decatur County Fairgrounds.
We still have families coming into the office seeking assistance for their children and we will do our best to help them. We don't want to turn down any family with children that needs a helping hand.
We have raised a total of $26,823 - nearly half of our goal of $54,500 - and while donations are still coming in we have had to purchase items for the drive-thru distribution event that is being held today (Saturday, December 11) for the 220 families and 559 children already approved.
Donations may be made at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin Street, Greensburg; by mail at P.O. Box 106, 47240; at a local kettle collection site (Rural King and Needler's Fresh Market); or via Pay Pal (although they take a percentage of the donation).
You can track donations and learn more about Cheer Fund and its history by visiting CheerFund.org.
