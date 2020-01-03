GREENSBURG — The Daily News Cheer Fund has officially exceeded its 2019 goal.
As of press time Friday, the Cheer Fund has raised $51,548.06.
A generous $1,000 donation was made New Year’s Eve, which pushed Cheer Fund ahead of the yearly goal.
Cheer Fund has been a yearly tradition for the Daily News and Decatur County community for 108 years.
The goal of the Cheer Fund has always been to bring the joy of Christmas to local children and families in need.
Without the help of fellow community members, the mission of providing presents, food, and clothing would not be possible. Essentially, it’s the combination of Decatur County and Greensburg families coming together for one common goal: sharing the giving spirit of the holidays.
The goal for Cheer Fund was $49,500 last year.
Daily News Publisher Laura Welborn said shopping will now commence for the 2020 holiday season.
This past holiday season, the Cheer Fund assisted 224 families and 614 kids. Last year, Cheer Fund raised $50,052 in donations, which assisted 616 children and 218 families.
Since 2007, Cheer Fund has raised more than $500,000, and has given Christmas assistance to more than 8,300 children and more than 3,100 families.
Also, more than 150 volunteers gathered to bring Christmas cheer last month on behalf of the Daily News Cheer Fund.
Donations can still be made by coming into the Daily News office at 135 S. Franklin Street. Donations can be made year-round.
For more information about how to get involved with the Daily News Cheer Fund, call 812-663-3111 or visit www.cheerfund.org.
