CARTHAGE - My last article featured Carthage’s new Police Chief John Davis. Davis attended a meet and greet with the town on Aug. 2 and shared his vision of the outcomes he would like to reach in Carthage. He is sincerely concerned with the effects of drug abuse on our community and residents. He wrote the following open letter a while back, and gave me permission to share it here:
So many family and friends are being hurt by drugs and alcohol. I hope this is received in the same spirit it was written, with love and friendship.
Open letter to addicts, from a police officer.
In my career as a police officer, I’ve made many arrests. In fact, most of the arrests I make are drug related. When people hear that, the conversation often turns to my personal feelings toward addicts.
“You must really hate addicts,” is probably the most common thing people ask. I can tell you I have been a lot of things, but a hater of drug addicts has never been one of them. I hate drugs, I hate them; I hate addiction, I hate it!! But I have nothing but love for the lost souls dealing with addiction and their families.
It is true. When I am working, I make a lot of arrests for drug related offenses. It may be surprising to learn that a big reason why I have been so successful at recognizing the signs of drug abuse is that I have seen it first hand in my own family. The extensive training I have received from the state of Indiana has been amazing, yet it still pales in comparison to living with an addict. Loving an addict is the best training to fight drug addiction one can ever receive. Don’t believe me? Ask the parent of an addict. Ask the sibling of an addict. Ask the child of an addict. . . like me.
Some people have the impression that police officers enjoy arresting addicts. Believe me - nothing I have seen in my years as an officer or captain of a police department, has ever shown that to be true. You learn pretty fast in this career that addiction can and does happen to anyone. Addiction affects everyone, and you never know who it will ruin or kill next. Ultimately any officer with any time or experience on the job knows the truth: addiction is destroying our society, one family at a time.
I am truly sorry if in the heat of the moment sometimes it appears that we seem less compassionate when dealing with addicts. I am sorry that sometimes we get frustrated at the thought of another senseless tragedy. It is hard for those of us that see these things day in and day out to understand sometimes how or why the addiction is stronger than love, family, children, or even life. We are teaching and educating our officers more and more every day to be more understanding of addiction. A big part of what I do now is train officers from all over the state. I promise they hear my story, and I also impress upon them the need for compassion. Please remember, officers are balancing safety with compassion every day.
Just know that at the end of the day we are rooting for you! In fact, I would say that in a big way we NEED you to succeed. We need to see hope. I’ve worked in a city where every other call was drug related, all night long. It means the world to me to see some success stories. Lord knows there are too few. Remember while you are fighting these demons in your life, the men and women in blue and brown are not fighting you, we are fighting those demons right beside you. We all want you to succeed, please don’t give up. You can only fail CPR on an overdose victim so many times. . . tell a mother her child is gone so many times. . . before losing hope. Sometimes I feel like I am one success story away from losing that hope. . . let your story be the one to keep me going… Please.
With Love and hope,
John
AKA Chief Davis
