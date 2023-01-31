RUSHVILLE – As has been reported, the former Walmart site on Rushville’s north side is being developed to serve a wide range of community needs. Part of that process involves identifying details regarding what those needs are and how to best address them.
With needed funding reportedly in place, what’s currently being referred to as the Rush County Community Center is expected to be open for business in 2024.
Part of the community center will house an early learning child care center, and those involved with its development are looking for input from the community as they prepare to open the center.
If you live or work in Rush County and you are a parent of an infant-school age child or are planning on having children in the future, you are being asked to complete a survey that should only take about six minutes to complete.
The Rush County Child Care Survey can be found at https://survey.alchemer.com/s3/7148508/Rushville-Childcare.
In addition to the online access to the survey listed above, it is also being distributed to all elementary parents via their child’s school and has been posted to various social media sites.
