GREENSBURG – The Greensburg-Decatur County Economic Development Board is partnering with a group called Building Blocks to conduct child care surveys, according to economic development director Bryan Robbins.
Childcare is “a topic that’s been coming up since the first round of READI,” Robbins said, adding that he thought “the pandemic really made it clear” this is a “definite need” in Decatur County and the surrounding area.
Building Blocks, Robbins explained, “covers all realms of childcare from being contracted by the state for certification…to performing an assessment of childcare needs,” for communities.
A survey will be published soon, he noted, asking residents about their childcare costs and what they need “to just gather data, see what our status is and plan accordingly,” said Robbins.
Housing numbers were another item reviewed at the meeting; board member Deanna Burkhart handled that.
It’s anticipated that the median sales price will increase due to a lack of new listings compared to last year.
“It all points to the fact that we still need housing,” said Robbins, “but what complicates that is the high interest rates and such.”
He said Burkhart indicated many people remain hesitant to sell their house or move due to high interest rates and uncertainty.
Robbins shared that the READI grant is “in a good position as far as coordination, logistics, handling the money and implementing projects so that we’re clicking on all cylinders.”
There are plans in process for streetscape projects, a housing project, the pool, the park, fairground area and downtown. Robbins also noted there could potentially be a READI 2.0 program coming from the state.
Workforce development coordinator Jessica Barker is planning to host a community expo at Greensburg High School on May 10. Thirty-five businesses will participate and seniors from North Decatur, South Decatur and Greensburg high schools will all participate.
Robbins described this as “an opportunity for businesses to advertise what they do, what internships, apprenticeships jobs and summer jobs,” are available.
Students will be able to participate in resume reviews and breakout sessions on subjects like money management.
