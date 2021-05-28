DECATUR COUNTY – Indiana Conservation Officers are investigating a near drowning incident involving a two-year-old child that occurred Wednesday night at Lake Santee.
According to a Indiana Department of Natural Resources news release, at approximately 8:51 p.m. Wednesday the Decatur County Dispatch Center received a 911 call reporting that a 2-year-old female child was missing from her home near the 800 block of Lake Santee Drive.
Clarksburg EMS arrived on scene and quickly located the unconscious child near the water’s edge in approximately three feet of water.
The child was airlifted to Riley Children’s Hospital in Indianapolis.
At last report she was in critical condition.
The DNR news release indicates that this incident is still under investigation and more information will be released as it becomes available.
Indiana Conservation Officers are being assisted by Decatur County EMS, Clarksburg Fire Department, Decatur County Sheriff’s Department, and Lake Santee security.
