COLUMBUS - Cyber tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children led to the recent arrest of a Bartholomew County man on a preliminary charge of possession of child pornography.
Master Trooper/Detective Kevin Getz with the Indiana State Police Internet Crimes Against Children task force began an investigation in January 2021 after receiving four cyber tip reports from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.
The cyber tip reports indicated that a specific account user for four separate social media applications was possibly in possession of child pornography image and video files.
Master Trooper Getz requested a search warrant based on information gathered during his investigation.
Wednesday, members of the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force, which included members of the Indiana State Polices ICAC Unit, the Cyber Crimes Unit, and IMPD Detective Darin Odier, with K-9 Hunter, executed a search warrant at a Spring Valley Drive address in Columbus.
As a result of the investigation and search, Gavin Christopher Denton Haight, 21, of Columbus, was arrested on four counts of possession of child pornography. Each charge is a Level 5 felony.
Haight was transported and remanded into the custody of the Bartholomew County Jail without incident.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.