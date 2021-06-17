BATESVILLE – The Southeastern Indiana YMCA has announced the selection of Tameeka Sizemore as the new Childcare Manager of the YMCA Learning Center.
“Tameeka’s heart and spirit sparkle through her interactions and attention to children’s needs and leadership of staff,” said Angie Harmeyer, Southeastern Indiana YMCA Chief Executive Officer. “She is a tremendously hard worker, who genuinely cares for every individual she encounters.”
Sizemore will focus on developing all students to their full potential. This will include preparing preschoolers for success in kindergarten and beyond as well as enriching out of school time experiences for school agers and summer campers.
She will also oversee developing personnel and building leadership.
Since joining the Y in 2018, Sizemore has served as lead teacher and assistant childcare director.
Prior to joining the Y team, she owned her own in-home childcare while also caring for her four children.
She will be completing her degree in Early Childhood Education in the coming year while working full-time at the Learning Center.
“I love southeastern Indiana and am thrilled to continue serving our youth and families in this capacity,” said Sizemore. “I have seen so many children flourish since joining the Learning Center. The quality experiences and opportunities we share with our youth, adults and families are second to none. Together with our staff, we will continue to do amazing things.”
The Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center is a place for children to explore, learn, feel safe, cared for and celebrated. They are a state licensed, NAEYC Accredited and Indiana “Level 4 Paths to Quality” learning center offering care for children ages 1-12.
Enrollment is currently open for toddler care: ages 1-2, preschool: ages 3-5, and Kids Club before and after school care through age 12.
For more information call 812-932-1415 or visit their website at www.siymca.org. You can also visit the Southeastern Indiana YMCA Learning Center at 30 S. Ind. 129, Batesville.
