DEARBORN COUNTY - Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana’s Mardi Gras fundraising competition is underway.
Jefferson County has contributed the most so far, but that could change any time. As of Wednesday, Feb. 23 the center raised $55,584 of its $75,000 goal.
You can help by spreading the word to your friends, neighbors, and local community members.
And let's not forget that, regardless of who wins in the end, this friendly competition will help provide tremendous support to our communities' children.
To particpate in the fundraiser visit, https://cacsoutheast.org/mardi-gras/?utm_source=CACSEI&utm_campaign=d8ef26aa5c-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_MardiGras1_Feb2021&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_1916678c7d-d8ef26aa5c-402581918
Leaderboard as of February 23
1. Jefferson County
2. Ripley County
3. Decatur County
4. Switzerland County
5. Dearborn County
6. Jennings County
7. Ohio County
- Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.