BATESVILLE - A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place for the children’s boutique, Jack and Jo’s Haus on Tuesday afternoon at the RomWeber Marketplace.
The shop will be open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays with private shopping by appointment Monday through Friday evening.
Tuesday's event featured charcuterie cups from Pearl Street Pub and a "Build Your own Mimosa" bar catered by Clare Maria of BarMaids Licensed Bartending Service.
Jack and Jo’s Haus owner Kat Bryan grew up in Atlanta. She moved to the area almost 8 years ago after visiting her stepmother.
“After falling in love with the town I got a job at the pub in Oldenburg,” Bryan said. “I found the most perfect little fit, so perfect that I stayed there for seven years even though I’ve been in the medical field previously.”
Bryan said the customers made it entirely too hard to leave.
The last hope of ever leaving the Batesville area evaporated when she fell in love with the local butcher, Daniel. Bryan got married and built a home before the couple welcomed their first child: a son named Jack.
While maintaining the pub job, Bryan also began coaching Oldenburg Academy’s swim team and teaching a few SWIM lessons at the local YMCA. Every new endeavor furthered Bryan’s connections in the area.
By 2020, Bryan and her husband had welcomed a daughter into their family. Bryan took stock of her life and decided to redirect her efforts towards the medical field again. She took a job at Margaret Mary and found a new home at the physician center in Brookville.
“It wasn’t long until an idea struck me, an idea that just seemed so natural since the days of my mother dressing me in ruffles and bows and matching outfits,” Bryan said. “I finally had a daughter, a daughter that I wish I could dress cute every day of her life, but there was really nowhere to get clothes around here and to get clothes affordably so I thought, ‘Why don’t I start selling them?’ And that’s exactly what I did.”
The idea for Jack and Jo’s Haus was born. It advanced pretty quickly and Bryan said she couldn’t be more excited to be opening her own little boutique.
In addition to the many outfits for sale in Bryan’s shop, she has a special free-will donation rack inside the store. Knowing how often and quickly children grow out of clothes, Bryan began collecting the outfits her children no longer wore. Jack and Jo’s Haus features this area of the shop, called Joanne’s Closet.
If someone needs a quick holiday outfit or just needs clothes for their children, they are able to help their local community by leaving a donation of clothes from Joanne’s Closet.
Proceeds from the shop go to Safe Passage in Batesville.
