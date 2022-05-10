RUSHVILLE – A new effort to get Rush County children involved in theatre will soon be available in Rushville.
RCHS graduate Carrie Wilson Billman is spearheading a program called R.O.A.R! (Really Outstanding Acting in Rushville) and is looking for youngsters interested in participating in a children’s improv group.
The plan is to have Rushville Regional Theatre board members and student mentor-coaches help children in grades 3 through 8 become famous Rush Countians for Willkie Days.
Auditions will take place from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. June 8 and 15 at The Village at Flatrock Apartments Clubhouse (behind Speedway and Dairy Queen on the north side of town).
Those attending an audition – either of the two sessions being offered – should bring with them a completed Google form available on Wilson Billman’s Facebook page. Scroll down until you find her post about children’s theatre.
The audition will include reading a short script cutting, pantomiming, and playing an improvisation game.
Auditions will be done with a small group, rated, and the top 20 participants will make the cast.
If your child cannot make the performance date, don’t allow him/her to audition.
The cast will be announced on Rushville Regional Theatre social media outlets at 5 p.m. June 16.
Those who make the cut will meet from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays from June 22 through September 7 at The Village at Flatrock Apartments Clubhouse, with a dress rehearsal scheduled for September 14.
The R.O.A.R. performance is scheduled for September 17 at the Farmer’s Market in the 200 block of N. Main Street.
Those involved will meet at 10 a.m., participate in the Willkie parade at 11 a.m., and perform at noon. In the event of inclement weather, the show will be moved to The Princess Theater.
For those who make the cast, a $10 production fee is due at the first rehearsal on June 22. This fee is for supplies, props, and performance expenses.
Parents and grown-ups of the cast are required to register for Rushville Regional Theatre set up specifically for R.O.A.R.!
Questions may be directed to Carrie Wilson Billman via her Facebook page.
