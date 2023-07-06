RUSHVILLE – Shakespeare is coming to Rushville this weekend in the form of a children’s theatre production associated with Rushville Regional Theatre.
RRT’s R.O.A.R (Really Outstanding Acting in Rushville) Children’s Theatre is set to present William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 8, and 2 p.m. Sunday, July 9, at Riverside Park on Rushville’s south side. The shows are being presented free of charge in cooperation with the Rushville Parks & Recreation Department.
Ten K-8th grade actors and one high school mentor actor have worked hard in rehearsals, during set building day, and on their own to bring theatre fans a modern version of this classic play.
“A Midsummer Night’s Dream” is a tale of mischievous meddling and woodland fairy royalty. It’s a play-within-a-play about Athenians who don’t know how to keep secrets and rude Mechanicals who don’t possess social graces.
Theatre-goers will find Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre expectations in place. Those that have seating (who bring their own lawn chairs) will surely be the wealthiest of patrons and there at the Queen’s command. Those that must stand or sit on the ground (who bring their own blankets) will surely be groundlings and given her Majesty’s grace to be allowed to attend.
Attendees may select an orange when entering R.O.A.R.’s wooded theatre as one might have 500 years ago. If going, make sure you are on time to hear the introduction to find out the purpose of the orange.
Director Carrie Billman stated that this effort – her 44th theatre experience and 14th in Rushville – said she has been marked with joy, discovery and commitment.
“Actors are finding joy in the fact that the stage grants one permission to talk, be loud, and move!” Billman said. “The discovery that Shakespeare is funny, a bit of a smarty pants, and silly has been happily made by all 11 players. Lastly, players signed a commitment that they would honor the director’s first request, remember safety, attempt their personal best, and chose to be respectful. It is understood what a commitment means when one is part of a cast or theatre family as all roles depend on other roles for cues. Commitment bred dedication which will serve all players on any stage, any time.”
This company features three veteran R.O.A.R. members: Cohen Morgan, Hunter Cornett and Levi Armstrong. New actors Alma Logan, Lance Vogel, Taylor Privett, Mary Robinson, Olivia Callahan, Joe Richards and Isabella Logan bring fun and exuberance to classic characters. High school mentor Eli Bridges returns and serves as a “player/coach” assisting actors and playing Oberon.
RRT President and “Midsummer Night’s Dream” Stage Manager Kelly Spears said, “I’m so proud of the kids involved in ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream.’ They’ve been very focused and committed to learning their lines and getting better with each rehearsal. It’s been really fun to watch them become more confident and help each other. I can’t wait for the community to see their hard work.”
