GREENSBURG - Approximately 500 local family members, fans and friends of the Greensburg Fire department recently chowed on chili with all the fixin's at the annual GFD chili supper at GFD Station 1.
His first chili supper since taking the post as GFD Chief, Nate Stoermer was pleased with the attendance.
"This is the first chili dinner we've had since the pandemic and it's just good to see everyone back," Stoermer said. "It's nice to see that people are good with gathering and breaking bread together."
Even though planning for the event began months before the actual date, work in earnest didn't start until early the morning of the event.
Firefighters from all shifts made countless peanut butter sandwiches, grilled more than 350 hot dogs, and turned 80 pounds of ground beef into gallons of chili served from 16 turkey roasters.
Firefighters wives handmade all the desserts while firemen, their girlfriends and families helped serve for an event Chief Stoermer deemed "wildly successful."
"Events like this, we should keep doing them again and again," he said. "I'd like to bring this group of helpers back to our firehouse, whether it be in the form of a Wives Auxiliary or a Firemen's Auxiliary. We just miss that kind of camaraderie."
