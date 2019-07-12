BARTHOLOMEW COUNTY – Indiana Department of Transportation maintenance crews will begin chip sealing two sections of Ind. 9 in Bartholomew County, on or after Monday, July 15, weather permitting.
Chip seal will take place on a four-mile section of Ind. 9, from Ind. 46 to 4.17 miles north of Ind. 46 (near Shaefer Drive, south of Hope), and a three-mile section, from 5.58 miles north of Ind. 46 (near Angling Road) to 8.63 miles north of Ind. 46 (near County Line Road).
Motorists should expect delays in the area due to lane closures in the work zone. Flaggers will be present to manage traffic.
Chip sealing coats existing pavement with liquid asphalt, sealing cracks and providing waterproof protection. This extends the service life of the roadway and lowers maintenance costs. Small chips of limestone are used to cover the asphalt, preventing it from spraying vehicles or sticking to tires.
The chips also restore surface friction for improved skid resistance, maneuverability, and driver safety. Chip seal is a cost-effective pavement preservation technique, saving $6 to $14 in taxpayer expenditures for every $1 invested in extending the life of a roadway.
– Information provided by INDOT
