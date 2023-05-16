BATESVILLE - Batesville High School choirs are sponsoring a Choral and Vocal Music Camp from 12:30 to 4 p.m. June 5 through 8 at Batesville High School; grades six through 12 are eligible to attend.
Students will receive individual attention in Master Classes and vocal ensembles. They'll also participate in sectional/technique classes as well as music theory and sight singing training.
Campers will have a daily snack time and each participant will receive a Choral & Vocal Music Camp T-shirt.
The week culminates with a pizza party at 4 p.m. Friday afternoon followed by a festival concert open to the public at 5 p.m.
Students may also apply for half-hour private lessons for an additional $20. Students who take lessons are eligible to audition for solo parts for the concert on Friday. Private lessons are scheduled in the order they are received in registration.
Lesson fees should be paid to the private lesson teacher at the beginning of camp week. All solo materials will be provided.
Students do not need to be enrolled at Batesville to participate.
Leading the camp will be South Decatur Choral Director Matt Diehl; Drew Stahly, a Purdue student and freelance choreographer; and Batesville High School Choir Director Dan Borns.
"This camp will stress good vocal technique and appropriate performance practices in a relaxed setting," Borns said.
Borns stresses the importance of participating in a vocal camp as a great opportunity for a student to develop talents as musicians, as ensemble members and as artists.
"Working together in this environment will be a great way for students to grow as performers and will give them an experience to take with them for a lifetime," he said.
Registration may be competed at www.tinyurl.com/BHS-Singers.
Questions should be directed to dborns@batesville.k12.in.us or 812-662-5082.
