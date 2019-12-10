DECATUR COUNTY – A friend and I were talking not long ago about Chrismon Trees. She told me about the year that she helped make some of the ornaments that mean so much to those of the Christian faith. She told how her church had made many of the special ornaments suggested in a booklet she has.
The friend preferred not to be named and I agreed to that request. She and I started wondering how many churches in our county have made the ornaments for their own Chrismon Tree or for their church. We’re hoping all of them who do will let us know.
She and a group made some beautiful Chrismon ornaments for their church. It took nearly a year. My church women’s group “Friendship and Talent” once made the ornaments and the tree in the sanctuary was outstanding. I learned from my friend, by the way, the word Chrismon is from this: (CHRISt + MON ogram) which “proclaim the Name, the Life and the saving Acts the Christ.”
I told her about the Chrismon Tree that was at one time a much looked forward to sight in front of the LaBolt Motel on Lincoln Street in Greensburg. I never knew anything about who put it up or why it was put in front of the motel. But when talking with Gene McCoy some time ago he told how in 1971 Mrs. David Scheidler, Mrs. Steven Howard and himself were in charge of a group here that hoped to place an evergreen tree on the courthouse lawn during the Christmas season and put the Chrismon ornaments on it.
That location didn’t work out, but the LaBolt family, who owned the motel, gave permission for the tree to stand in front of the motel. It was there for all to see for several years while the tree was doing what every healthy tree does – it grew and grew. Gene McCoy said the tree finally just got too big to put the Chrismon ornaments on it. But several churches in Decatur County made the special Chrismon ornaments to put them on their tree in their sanctuaries.
The history of the Chrismon Tree is interesting to many of us. It originated in the Lutheran Church of the Ascension in Danville, Virginia in 1957. The Chrismon ornaments are very different from many of the ornaments most of us have been using on our home trees. They were made the first time by Frances Kipps Spencer of the Lutheran Church in Virginia. She said that she began thinking about a way to decorate the Christmas tree in her church that would be more suitable for a Sanctuary. She thought that the traditional bright ornaments were not appropriate for a worship setting and began looking for something that would reflect the Christian faith.
The following is what Frances Kipps Spencer wrote in the booklet she made that shows and explains the various ornaments for people to make: “Thinking of the tradition of decorating a birthday cake with the honoree’s name, Mrs. Spencer decided to place the name of Jesus and his title, Christ, on the tree. Rather than using English, however, she used the Greek monograms. Thus the Greek “Chi Rho” became one of the earliest Chrismons because they are monograms for Christos, the Greek word for Christ. These simple monograms and some crosses decorated the first Chrismon Tree.”
I found the chapter on the colors of the Chrismons especially worthy of note in the booklet my friend gave me. The Chrismons are placed on an evergreen tree and all of the Chrismons are made in either white or gold or in a combination of the two colors. Other colors can be used in small amounts. True, it’s a far cry from the very colorful and beautiful trees most of us put up for this season. When you see the tree you will think it beautiful though. And each ornament stands for some special event in the life of the Christ. The tree has only small white lights on it.
Although the Chrismon Tree was first used by North American Lutherans in 1957, the practice has spread to other Christian denominations including Anglicans, Catholics and Methodists and many more. In fact, I remember years ago when the women of the church I attend gathered in groups and made ours. The tree is still used and is still beautiful.
