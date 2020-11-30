RIPLEY COUNTY — The 36th Annual Hunter and Minta Memorial Ripley County Community Christmas Dinner will be held Friday, Dec. 25 (Christmas Day).
St. John’s Catholic Church, located at 331 S. Buckeye Street in Osgood, sponsors the dinner.
Dinner coordinator Keri Johnson wants Ripley County residents to have a home-cooked meal for Christmas.
“Have a cozy Christmas. Don’t let COVID get you down. Call us for a meal,” Johnson said.
Ripley County residents interested in a meal can have one delivered on Christmas Day by calling 812-689-3322 (no calls after 7 p.m. daily) or emailing ripleycountychristmasdinner@hotmail.com. Meal orders should be placed by 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 13.
Those placing meal orders must leave their name, phone number, address and mention how many meals are needed. Those picking up in-person orders must do the same.
Meals will be delivered to the homes of those who request meals by 11 a.m. or meals can be picked up at St. John’s parish hall between 10 a.m. and noon on Christmas.
In hall dining is unavailable this year due to COVID-19. Meal volunteers and those picking up carry out meals must wear a mask.
“With this pandemic that we are dealing with, we’re expecting a 15 percent increase in our meals this year,” Johnson said. “We give this meal for free to anybody in the county that asks for one.”
The dinner consists of turkey, gluten free mashed potatoes, gravy, homemade dressing, green beans, homemade pie from local churches, homemade bread with butter and a milk carton.
“We cook the green beans just like grandma used to. They cook for a whole day with ham and onions in a big crock pot,” Johnson said. “Some of the feedback we get from the people we deliver to is the size and portions that we give, some of the elderly have enough for two meals. We make sure they get a nice portion and a home-cooked meal.”
Those interested in volunteering at the dinner may call Johnson at 812-689-3322 or email ripleycountychristmasdinner@hotmail.com.
Donations to support the memorial dinner are being accepted.
Checks and money orders should be made payable to the Hunter and Minta Memorial and mailed to P.O. Box 82, Osgood, IN 47037.
More about the dinner
The Christmas Day dinner was founded by a former St. John’s priest and a parishioner in 1984.
Johnson began coordinating the dinner in 2011. Her family helps her shop for the meal and pick up donated supplies. Volunteers help her cook and deliver meals.
“We try to stay locally for anything that we purchase,” Johnson said. “I couldn’t do this without the help of everybody else. It takes an army to make this happen.”
Last year, 151 meals were served to Ripley County residents through the Hunter and Minta Memorial Ripley County Community Christmas Dinner. On average, 205 meals are served each Christmas through this event.
A total of 328 meals were served during the 25th annual dinner, which is the most meals served on Christmas Day at the event to date.
The memorial is a 501.3c charitable organization. Receipts can be provided upon request.
