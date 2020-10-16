RUSHVILLE - The annual Christmas on Main Prince and Princess contest is currently accepting contestants. The application process is open until Oct. 30.
The contest is open to all Rush County students in grade Kindergarten through third grade.
Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, this year the contestants will collect cash donations only. Contestants collecting the most money will be crowned Prince and Princess. They will help Santa light the Christmas Tree at the courthouse and be the first in line to tell Santa their Christmas wish list.
In addition to the contestants collecting funds on their own, The Rush County Community Assistance Food Pantry Facebook Page will launch a Go Fund Me site from Oct. 31 until Nov. 18 designated to the contest donations.
-Information provided
