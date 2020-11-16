RUSHVILLE – The Heart of Rushville is excited to announce that we will be having Christmas on Main this year. It will be from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20. Due to COVID-19 restrictions placed on us by the state, it will be a slimmed down event.
Santa will be at the City Center this year. Free timed tickets will be used to limit wait times for those in line. They will be in half hour increments starting at 6:30 p.m. and will be available at Mocha Moose beginning Tuesday. Social distancing protocols will be in place in line and with Santa to protect the health of all involved. Photo opportunities will be available.
After seeing Santa, their ticket will give children access to see two of his reindeer just outside the City Center. A Santa timed ticket is required to see the reindeer to keep social distancing in force.
The Boys and Girls Club of Rush County will be hosting an escape game across the street in the Edward Jones parking lot. The game will present the users with a series of puzzles and challenges to successfully win. Prizes will be given out for successfully solving the game and all participants will get a photo of their group. There is no cost to play. This will be for family groups with the game being sanitized between users.
Vendors will be selling all kinds of crafts, products and food items up and down Main Street. If interested in being a vendor, contact Kay Story at Kaleidoscope Treasures or storyk240@gmail.com. Cost to be a vendor is $20 and includes electricity.
The Princess Theatre will be showing the Jim Carrey holiday classic “How the Grinch Stole Christmas” presented by The Heart of Rushville at 7:30 p.m. Presale tickets will be available at Mocha Moose beginning Tuesday. Only 50 tickets will be sold to encourage social distancing.
Downtown merchants will be open with special Christmas on Main deals.
South 113 and Fishmoon Brewing will be open before and after the event for your dining pleasure.
Unfortunately due to Covid restrictions, we are not able to have the Santa parade or children’s area and the tree lighting will be broadcast virtually on Facebook Live on the Heart of Rushville Page.
