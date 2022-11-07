NEW CASTLE - The New Castle - Henry County Chamber of Commerce will host their annual Christmas Walk on the evening of Thursday, December 1, in downtown New Castle.
The downtown will be filled with all the sights, sounds and activities of the holiday season like a scene out of a Hallmark movie.
Downtown businesses and local vendors will be open with shopping and special kids activities.
Also, the event will feature Santa Claus, carriage rides, the Grinch, bounce house, food trucks, carolers, Library of Trees, Arts Park light display, luminaries and more!
It's all happening from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. rain or shine, sleet or snow.
Vendor space registration closes on November 18. It is $30 for a 10 x 15 space. Sponsorship registration closes on November 11.
Sponsors receive a nice package of promotion benefits as well as a vendor space.
For details on attending, being a vendor or sponsor visit www.nchcchamber.com or call 765-529-5210.
