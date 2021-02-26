Cornerstone Baptist Church
GREENSBURG - Cornerstone Baptist Church, on the corner of Broadway and Barachel, will be having a gospel sing and benefit at 7 p.m. Saturday, March 27.
A pitch-in dinner will proceed the singing at 6 p.m. in the fellowship hall Our guest group will be "The Detty Sisters" from southern Ohio. These are four sisters Peyton, Cadie, Lily and Sophia alias Curly ranging in age from 4 to 12. The girls have been singing all their lives but in August of 2018 their parents felt led to start sharing their music with the world.
They have grown quite the fan base in a short time and just love singing for the Lord. They will also be singing in the 10:30 a.m. Sunday service March 28. The benefit is for church member Chad Moore, recently diagnosed with cancer.
Mark your calendars now and come to be blessed.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.