Star Baptist Church
The fourth advent candle will be lit this week – won’t you join us for services. Sunday school at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m. Scott Sharp, pastor. Sermon title: “Christmas Candy” Scripture: John 12:46.
We welcomed six new members into our church family last week. If you don’t have a church home, consider worshiping with us this Christmas season. Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country where we still have piano and organ music, and sing the old familiar hymns. (We also have some interesting special music occasionally.)
Scott’s message will be available on FaceBook and You-Tube.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. Sunday with Pastor Bill Cordes
Message for Sunday: “Immanuel” Scriptures Isaiah 7: 10-16
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting 5:45 p.m. small group Bible study.
Wednesday Second Week Coffee Cup 1 p.m. Devotions and brunch.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church
Live Stream Adams. Service airs at 6 p.m.every Sunday.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Information provide
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.