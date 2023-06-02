Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church on the corner of Barachel and Broadway in Greensburg is having Vacation Bible School June 13 to 16. Join us for "Twists and Turns." Following Jesus changes the game. Psalms 25:4-5 "Shew me thy ways, O Lord; teach me thy paths. Lead me in thy truth, and teach me; for thou art the God of my salvation; on thee do I wait all the day." It will begin nightly at 6:30 and end at 8:30 p.m. There will be four classes available: Pre Kindergarten-Kindergarten, 1st-3rd, 4th-6th, and 7th- 12th. Tuesday through Thursday will consist of a lesson, craft, music, recreation time, and food. Prizes will be awarded on Friday with various ways of earning them. This also is family night with a cookout for all attending. If you need transportation, please call Joel Burns at 812-614-5402.
Our regular Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, milk and donuts served and worship beginning at 10:30 a.m.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Mount Moriah Baptist Church is located at 3167 N. CR 425 W., Adams, Indiana.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes. Message for Sunday is “The Look of Composure.” Scriptures Acts: 6: 8-15; 7: 51-59.
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. followed by small group Bible study at 6 p.m.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Rushville Church of Christ
Rushville Church of Christ Vacation Bible School is scheduled for June 11 to 15. Meals each night at 5:30 p.m. VBS from 6 to 8:30 p.m.
Children 3 years old through high school and adults welcome.
Theme is “International Spy Academy – Top Secret.”
Enjoy singing, flag pledges, missionary information, snacks, crafts, recreation, and Bible classes.
Final program at 6:30 p.m. Friday, June 16.
Star Baptist Church
Sunday's service at 10:30 a.m. will include observance of communion, "This do in remembrance of me!" Sermon title: "What's Your Answer? Scripture: John 10:30-42, Scott Sharp pastor.
Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m. with coffee, juice, milk and pastries available.
Please note change of place for our Ladies Missionary Aid meeting on Wednesday, June 7. We will meet at 1:30 p.m. at Dairy Queen in Greensburg. All ladies of the church invited! Our next fundraiser for Missions at Dairy Queen is June 29.
Visitors are always welcome at our little country church!
Westport Baptist Church
June 4: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. Worship Service 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Gary Johnson. Message is the second sermon in the Grace series.
VBS is June 19 to 22.
Mission trip to Cleveland, Tennessee is July 16 to 21. Planning meeting June 7, following Youth Group (ages 13 and up).
Our summer tutoring program begins in June and July.
Westport Christian Church
Vacation Bible School at The Westport Christian Church. This year’s theme is “In the Army Now!” with the purpose to equip with the Armor of God found in the book of Ephesians 6:13-17.
We have extended the grade level this year to children who have finished preschool to 8th grade. They are invited to attend VBS starting Sunday, June 25 to Wednesday June 28. Each evening will start at 6 p.m. and conclude at 8:30 p.m., with registration beginning at 5:30 p.m.. The church address is 102 W. Mulberry Street, Westport.
For more information, please contact the church office at 812-591-3807.
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put "Church News" in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
1 Samuel 2:2
2 There is none holy as the Lord; for there is none beside thee; neither is there any rock like our God.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.