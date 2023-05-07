Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, May 7: “Don’t Be Troubled.” Scriptures John 14: 1-14
Music Coordinator Jack Steeves and Music Leader Sandy Oaks.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now also on YouTube; in search put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Sermon for Sunday: “Where There Is No Vision, the People Perish.” Scripture: Joel 2:28-32.
We observe Communion the first Sunday of the month, and invite all believers to participate.
“Ladies Night” is at 6 p.m. May 19. Dinner will be provided, so make your reservation! Entertainment will be by “Glory Bound.”
We are doing the “Sock Project” again this year for the Edna Martin Christian Center in Indianapolis, starting with the ladies. Any type of women’s socks may be donated. Socks for men will be in June, children’s in the fall.
Visitors always welcome at our little church in the country!
Share your church news
The Daily News welcomes contributed articles from Southeastern Indiana churches.
News about upcoming special events such as church outings, picnics, plays or concerts is always welcomed.
Pastors or their designee are also welcome to share a summary of their most recent message from the pulpit, or an advance look at the message planned for the coming Sunday sermon.
We also welcome photos from church events and activities. Please make sure they are formatted as a .jpg file and sent as separate attachments, not embedded in a word processing document.
Submitted materials may be emailed to news@greensburgdailynews.com (be sure to put “Church News” in the subject line). They may also be mailed to or dropped off at the Daily News office, 135 S. Franklin St., Greensburg, IN 47240.
Questions may be directed to Daily News Editor Kevin L. Green at kevin.green@greensburgdailynews.com or 812-651-0885.
Verse of the Day
1 Chronicles 16:34
34 O give thanks unto the LORD; for he is good; for his mercy endureth for ever.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.