Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church on the corner of Barachel and Broadway is celebrating Grandparents Day this Sunday. Special music will be provided by The Carrico’s during the morning service at 10:30. There will be two souls being baptized as they have accepted Christ as their Lord and Savior. This will be followed by a pitch-in dinner. Come and be blessed.
Star Baptist Church
Come worship with us tomorrow! Sunday School is at 9:30 a.m., worship at 10:30 a.m., with Pastor Scott Sharp. Sermon title: “A Line in the Sand.” Scripture Matthew 16:25. Natalie and Neesa will bring us special music; what a joy the are with their ever-changing instruments!
There will be a short business meeting following the service. Everyone is urged to stay; we need your input.
Visitors welcome!
Verse of the Day
Isaiah 43:19
19 Behold, I will do a new thing; now it shall spring forth; shall ye not know it? I will even make a way in the wilderness, and rivers in the desert.
