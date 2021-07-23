Star Baptist Church
Sunday, July 25 - 9:30 a.m. Sunday School for all ages; 10:30 a.m. Worship, Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: "You Can't Take It With You." Scripture James 5:1-6.
Next Sunday, Aug. 1, we will have a dinner following morning worship that was originally scheduled for over a year ago in honor of Jon Carlstrom, who served as interim pastor before the pandemic forced our shut-down. Fried chicken and drinks will be provided, please bring a side dish or dessert and enjoy some social time with our church family.
Scott's sermon is available on FaceBook, and YouTube: vscott sharp.
We welcome visitors.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
St. John’s United Church of Christ, 300 N. Huntersville Road, Batesville, annual picnic featuring mock turtle soup, roast beef sandwiches, ice cream, pies and cakes along with games, activities and music will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. July 24. Open to the public.
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ
St. Peter’s United Church of Christ will host an ice cream social from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at corner of W. County Rd. 700 N. and Finks Rd. The menu includes sloppy joes, hotdogs, veggies, chips, drinks, homemade cobbler and homemade ice cream. All are welcome. Free will offering.
First Christian Church
A drive-thru food pantry for residents 55 years of age and older will be from 10 a.m. to noon July 26 at the First Christian Church on 425 N. Broadway Street in Greensburg. Volunteers arrive at 8:30 a.m.
Cornerstone Baptist Church
Cornerstone Baptist Church, Greensburg, associational revival. Pastor Jeff Edwards from First Southern Baptist church will be our guest preacher. There also will be special music each night. Wednesday is open mic’, Thursday is the Jeff Edwards family, Friday is the Randy Edwards quartet, and Saturday is the Kittle family. The Kittle family will also be with us on Sunday morning. You can call Mack at 812-593-5540, Chuck at 765-309-7634, or Todd at 812-593-5659 if you need a ride for VBS.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Mount Moriah Baptist Church, 3167 N. Co. Road 425 West, Adams is now open for morning service and Monday Prayer meeting and small group Bible study. Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Music Leader Sandy Oaks. Message for Sunday “A New Identity” Ephesians 1:1-14. Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m. Monday night small group Bible study 6 p.m. (will start after prayer meeting).
We are now live every Sunday on our live streaming @ Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Please come and join us at church, if you are unable to come to church join us live-stream. Come visit us Sunday, Visitors are always welcome. Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.