Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Feb. 16, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School. The adult class will watch a video and discuss Chapter 28 of "The Story."
10:30 a.m. - Worship Service, Jon Carlstrom, interim pastor. Message: Giving-The Stewardship of Life, Acts 20:35, 2 Corinthians 3.
Greeters will be Pam and Bretta Collins. Deacons for February are Joe Hobbs and Mike Scudder.
We are so pleased to have had several visitors lately. Keep coming, and bring a friend!
Our little church in the country welcomes the community to share in worship and fellowship, corner of CR 650 N. and CR 400 W.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope you're having a good day and that you'll join us for worship and Sunday School tomorrow.
Hope you're planning to attend the Wednesday evening Bible Study. It is at 6 p.m. and they are still studying in Kings, although they have moved to Second Kings.
Also, mark your calendar for Sunday, Feb. 23, and plan to join us for a spaghetti lunch with chocolate desserts to support ABWM special project. Hope to see you there.
The Edna Martin item for the tub, this week, is tuna helper and/or canned tuna.
Remember, everybody is going through something and I'd much rather go through it with HIM.
See you Sunday.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
3167 N. CR 425 W., Adams, Indiana
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
Message for Sunday the 16th: “Who? Me?” Scriptures Exodus 3:10 and 4:17
Monday night prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night, Small Group Bible Study at 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at "Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana"
