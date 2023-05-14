First Baptist Church of Greensburg
First Baptist Church of Greensburg, 209 W. Washington Street, is hosting their 2023 Vacation Bible School “Twists and Turns” from 6 to 8:15 p.m. June 4 to 8.
There will be games, skits, music, crafts and a meal served each night.
Parents can register their children online at www.fbgreensburg.org or at the church the first night of the camp.
Questions should be directed to the church office at 812-663-3778.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, May 14: “The Helper” – Scriptures John 14: 15-21
Pastor Pal’s Sunday, 2 p.m. Second Sunday of each month at the Heritage House Nursing Home. Come join us!
Monday Prayer meeting at 5 p.m.
After Prayer meeting 6 p.m. small group Bible study.
If you cannot come to church join us online at 6 p.m. Sundays. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come see us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Star Baptist Church
Join us for services as we honor our mothers! Sermon title: “The Motherhood Team” Scripture: 2 Timothy 1:5 and 3:14.
Attention, ladies! Be sure to sign up for “Ladies Night” Friday, May 19. Dinner will be provided, and entertainment will be by “Glory Bound.” Men’s night will be in June.
If you can’t attend our Sunday service at 10:30 a.m., Scott’s message will be on YouTube or Facebook.
Visitors are always welcome at our little church in the country.
Verse of the Day
Job 40:1-2
1 Moreover the Lord answered Job, and said, 2 Shall he that contendeth with the Almighty instruct him? he that reproveth God, let him answer it.
