Star Baptist Church
Sunday, Feb. 2, 9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages. The adult class will watch a video and discuss Chapter 26 of "The Story." (Juice, coffee, and pastries available!)
10:30 a.m. - Worship and Communion, interim pastor Jon Carlstrom. The message will be "Forgiving" - Scripture Ephesians 4:32. Greeters will be Mike and Peggy Scudder.
Feb. 16, 8:30 a.m. - "Pack Away-Hunger" at the Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp. Lunch will be served when the bags are all filled. If you ordered a T-shirt, they have arrived. It's not too late to sign up or donate.
Visitors always welcome at our little church in the country, corner of CR 650 N and CR 400 W.
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope you're having a good week and that we'll see you on Sunday morning about 9:00. Then stay for the worship service at 10:00.
Bible study continues on Wednesday evening at 6:00. The study is in 1st Kings. Hope you're enjoying this weekly study.
"Pack Away Hunger" is still open for your contributions. The last day for your offering would be Feb. 25. We appreciate all that you've done to help in this program.
If you want to contribute to the Edna Martin '"tub" this week the item is peanut butter and grape jelly. That sounds pretty good!
Just leaving you with this thought: "A ship is safe in the harbor, but that's not what a ship is for."
I'll be looking for you at Sandcreek on Sunday. Don't let me or the Lord down.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves.
Message for Sunday, Feb. 2 is, “Just After Midnight” from Exodus 2:1-10.
Youth Church every Sunday during last half of Adult Church.
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, Small Group Study in Annex at 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, visitors are always welcome.
Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana
