St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Coming this week:
Happy Fathers’ Day! Pray in thanksgiving for all fathers living and deceased.
The Feast of the Holy Trinity, also called Trinity Sunday Feast in honor of the Trinity. Trinity Sunday celebrates the Christian doctrine of the Trinity, the three Persons of God: the Father, Son and Holy Spirit. It is celebrated in the Christian churches on the Sunday following Pentecost, the 50th day after Easter. The feast was celebrated on this day from as early as the 10th century.
Monday, 17th, Communion Service, 7:15 a.m. Prayer Group, 7:15 p.m.
Tuesday, 18th, Rosary for the unborn, 11:30 a.m. Mass, 5:30 p.m. Parish meetings, 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, 19th, Mass, 7:15 a.m.
Thursday, 20th, no Mass at Hickory Creek.
Friday, Mass, noon.
A collection for families in Gandou, Haiti will be held the weekends of 6-29-30 and 7-6-7. Items needed are: jars of peanut butter for the children, toothbrushes and regular size toothpaste tubes and monetary donations, which will be used for projects of clean water supply. Thanks for helping.
The Greensburg Knights of Columbus Council # 1042 received the 2018/2019 Top Ten Special Olympics Volunteer award for the State of Indiana. We thank the members for their commitment to this group.
Call 812-663-8427 for church programs and activities information.
Westport Christian Church
We are hosting an action-packed Vacation Bible School June 23 to 26. This is open to children in grades kindergarten through sixth grade, with each night’s activities from 6:15 to 8:30. This year’s theme is “What in the Water!?!” which will be based upon stories from the Bible about Noah, Jonah, Jesus walking on water, and baptism.
For more information, call Westport Christian Church at 812-591-3807.
Star Baptist Church
June 16
9:30 a.m. - Sunday School for all ages.
10:30 a.m. - Worship Service, Tom True, pastor. Fathers will be recognized and honored. Greeter will be Peggy Kilcollins, and deacons for June are Mike Scudder and Joe Hobbs.
Time is running out to register for camp at Westport Baptist Youth Camp. We have eight kids signed up so far (which we think is pretty good for a small country church!).
Don’t forget to bring socks for the Edna Martin Christian Center, both men’s and ladies’ are being collected for a couple more weeks. Then we will start donating kid’s socks for back to school.
July 18 to 20 will be Vacation Bible School. Get signed up to receive a T-shirt! All children in the neighborhood, grandchildren, neighbors, etc. are welcome! The theme this year is “God’s Team.”
Join our “Faith Walkers” Wednesday at 7 p.m., exercise to a video, fun, and fellowship.
Visitors always welcome.
Liberty Baptist Church
June 16, 10:30 a.m.
Father’s Day
Remember to tell your dad you love him!
June is “One Great Hour of Sharing!”
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.
Worship service at 10:30 a.m. with Pastor Bill Cordes and Worship Leader Jack Steeves
Message for Easter Sunday: “A Father’s Legacy” Scripture Genesis 6: 1-21
Monday night Prayer meeting at 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday night Small Group Bible Study 7 p.m.
Come visit us Sunday, Visitors are always welcome.
Check out our FB page Mount Moriah Baptist Church in Adams, Indiana
Sandcreek Baptist Church
Hope you’re having an especially good day as you read the news from Sandcreek Baptist. Also hope that you’ll plan to attend with us on Sunday as we celebrate Father’s Day.
The events for the upcoming week are: Wednesday evening Bible Study still meets at 6. Hope you’re keeping up with the study.
On June 23, we will welcome a member of the Gideon’s as our speaker. Plan to attend and hear the news they have to share with us.
On July 21, the ABWM will host a pulled pork BBQ. Mark your calendar now and plan to attend. More about this as the time approaches.
The food for the Edna Martin “tub” this week is Kool-Aid, any flavor. As time passes we will need drivers, to help deliver our accumulated offerings, to the Edna Martin center in Indy. Let
Dianna know if you can possibly be a driver. Delivery will be Sept. 01.
As I’m writing, this morning, the sun is shining but the air is cool.
Hope you’re having a good day and that you have regular plans to join us every Sunday morning for Sunday school and stay for worship.
We don’t have reserved seats, however I’m sure there’s a place for you and your family. Please plan to join us at 9 a.m. and stay for worship at 10 a.m.. We have classes for all ages including adults and children.
In closing I’d like to leave you with this thought: “Nature is painting for us, day after day, a picture of infinite beauty.” That is a quote from John Ruskin.
See you Sunday. Remember, I’ll be up front waiting for you and I plan to shake your hand.
New Point Christian Church
Our Vacation Bible School, “Shipwrecked” Iguanas, Leopards and Sloths, Oh My!”
Come learn about how Jesus rescues us!
6 to 8 p.m. June 16 through June 21
Ages 4 through high school. All are welcome!
