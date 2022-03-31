Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday, April 3: “Let Us See” Scriptures Matthew 27: 33-53
This is our Communion/Outreach Sunday.
We are live-streaming every Sunday; if you cannot come to church join our live-stream at 11 a.m.
Check out our Facebook page at: Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana
Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube (search for Mt Moriah Baptist Church).
Star Baptist Church
Thanks to Mike Wilcox for being our guest speaker last week - since he is a history teacher, we always get a little history lesson on the side (and sing "Standing on the Promises", his favorite hymn). Scott and Sheri are back, so our message will once again be available online; but we would love to see you in person for Sunday School at 9:30 a.m., Worship and Communion at 10:30 a.m. Sermon: "Looks Can Be Deceiving" Scripture: Luke 18:9-14
Easter Services on April 17: Early Devotional and Hymn Service - 8 a.m. followed by breakfast, morning worship - 9:30 a.m. (No Sunday School). This will get everyone out early to celebrate with their families.
Camp information and schedules for this summer at Southeastern Baptist Youth Camp near Westport are now available.
Visitors always welcome at our little country church.
Verse of the Day
Colossians 3:9-10
9 Lie not one to another, seeing that ye have put off the old man with his deeds; 10 And have put on the new man, which is renewed in knowledge after the image of him that created him:
