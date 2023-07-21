Burney Methodist Church
Sam Smith will be ministering at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 23, at the historic Burney Methodist Church.
Smith is a 1961 graduate of Burney High School. After graduating from seminary, he became a national evangelist for seven years. Later, he founded GracePoint Church in Evansville.
In 1991, he was elected to become the Presiding Bishop of the Apostolic World Christian Fellowship with 25,000 clergy members, serving more than 5 million laity worldwide. He served in that position for 31 years, preaching the Gospel to 51 nations.
He has been to Europe 33 times, to Africa 31 times, and throughout the Caribbean and Latin America.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church
Message for Sunday July, 23: “Lydia’s Invitation” Scriptures Acts: 16: 13-15
Youth Church every Sunday during the last half of Adult Church.
After Prayer meeting 6 p.m., small group Bible study.
Mount Moriah Baptist Church would like to thank everyone who came by our Corn Booth at the Decatur County 4-H Fair and made it a big success. Thank you and God bless.
If you cannot come to church, join us online at 6 p.m. Check out our Facebook page at Mount Moriah Baptist Church, Adams, Indiana. Also, Mount Moriah Baptist Church is now on YouTube; in search, put Mt Moriah Baptist Church Live Stream Adams.
Come visit us Sunday. Visitors are always welcome.
Springhill Presbyterian Church
Springhill Presbyterian Church is having their annual pork chop dinner from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 4, at the Clarksburg Fire station. The menu consists of pork chop, baked beans, applesauce, corn on the cob, assorted desserts and a drink. Carry-out is available and extra pork chops may be purchased as long as they are available.
St. John’s United Church of Christ
At 5 p.m. Saturday, July 22, St. John’s United Church of Christ in Batesville will host its 100th Annual Church Picnic. Featuring homemade ice cream, roast beef, mock turtle soup and more, this event was transformed into a community event by the Rev. E. Stroehlein 100 years ago. Music will include a performance by Batesville’s own Eureka Band and a dance party on Columbus Avenue to end the night. Other featured events will include a pie auction and trivia. This event that is sponsored by our Sunday School will also include kids games and prizes all evening long. It is a party 100 years in the making!
St. Maurice Church
A Community Blood Drive will be held from noon to 2 p.m. and from 3:30 6 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 1, at St. Maurice Church Parish Center in Napoleon. Appointments can be scheduled online at www.hoxworth.org/groups/napoleon, or call Arlene Gehl at 812-614-3388.
Star Baptist Church
My calendar shows that tomorrow is “Parents Day.” Why do we not hear anything about that? Join us for services: Sunday School at 9:30 a.m. followed by worship at 10:30 a.m., Scott Sharp, pastor. Message: “Take Away the Stone!” Scripture: John 11:25-44.
Next Sunday, July 30, will be a “Fifth Sunday,” which means we will have a Fellowship Breakfast instead of Sunday School. Everyone is invited! Our church family is expanding, and this is a great time to get to know our new families!
Visitors are always welcome!
