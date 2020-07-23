CONNERSVILLE – RDI Corporation (RDI), a business solutions provider, announced plans today to expand the domestic footprint of its contact center division, “RDI Connect” in Connersville, creating up to 125 new jobs by the end of 2023.
"Because of Indiana's business-friendly environment and talented workforce, companies like RDI are choosing our state for Midwest growth," Indiana Secretary of Commerce Jim Schellinger said. "Not only does RDI focus on delivering next-level service to its clients, their focus on employee growth, diversity and inclusion, and community impact is admirable and welcomed to our state. We're grateful for RDI for choosing to grow in east central Indiana and create new career opportunities for Hoosiers."
Cincinnati, Ohio-based RDI operates four lines of business composed of contact center outsourcing, managed IT services, market research and analytics, and digital marketing. The company plans to invest over $500,000 to expand into the new Indiana location. RDI Connect will establish its new 11,000-square-foot contact center at 531 N Central Ave. in Connersville. The facility is slated to become operational in September, 2020.
“We are excited to add Connersville as our next community partner," Matt Dowd, senior vice president of contact center operations, said. "We believe in this community and are looking forward to a long lasting relationship. Special thanks to the Connersville Economic Development Group and the state of Indiana for working so closely with us during our search.”
RDI operates in 11 other locations in Ohio, Kentucky, Nevada, Vermont and Mexico, and employs more than 3,500 in-house and work-from-home associates. The company is hiring for call center agents and call center management for both on-site and work-from-home opportunities. Interested applicants may learn more and apply online.
RDI Connect provides contact center support in an outsourced environment, customized to the needs of the client business. RDI specializes in 24/7 customer care and help desk, as well as outsourced sales channels, to businesses ranging from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups in industries including health care, telecommunications, financial services, utilities, publishing, home improvement, insurance, education, retail and e-commerce.
"I am excited that RDI has chosen Connersville to call home," Connersville Mayor Chad Frank said. "Connersville is a great place to live and work that has a strong community bond that the RDI family will now have a part in. I am looking forward to many prosperous years together."
The Indiana Economic Development Corporation offered RDI Corporation up to $900,000 in conditional tax credits based on the company's job creation plans. These tax credits are performance-based, meaning the company is eligible to claim incentives once Hoosiers are hired. The Fayette County Economic Development Group offered additional incentives.
-Information provided
