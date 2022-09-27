BATESVILLE – Cincinnati Children’s will co-sponsor the first Batesville Community Schools Health and Wellness Resource Fair Wednesday, September 28.
The fair will run from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the parking lot by the walking track at Batesville Intermediate School, 707 W. Columbus Ave.
It will feature gift cards, prizes and fun activities for kids, teens, and families.
The event is free to the public, and all are welcome to attend.
Cincinnati Children’s will provide health screenings. More than a dozen other community organizations will also staff tables under tents in the parking lot, close to the front door of the school so attendees have space to park.
In case of rain, the fair will be held inside the building.
During the fair, Cincinnati Children’s and other organizations will collaborate on:
Vision and hearing screenings;
Tips on healthy cooking and dental care;
Mental health resources; and,
Vaccinations for kids and adults (some may require an insurance card).
Free food and drinks will be provided to all attendees and vendors through the collaboration of host Batesville Community Schools Corp. and co-sponsor CareSource.
“Passport” cards will be offered to encourage attendees to visit all booths. On the back of each card will be a survey to gauge opinions regarding local access to healthcare and what attendees liked about the fair.
Cincinnati Children’s will share that information with Batesville Community Schools, and each attendee who turns in the survey will get a $15 gift card from the medical center.
Cincinnati Children’s has provided primary care in Batesville and Greensburg since 1998. The medical center recently added specialty clinics at its primary care location in Batesville so kids and families in Southeast Indiana don’t have to travel far to see providers who specialize in serious medical issues.
Other community organizations scheduled to participate in the fair include: Margaret Mary Health; One Community One Family; Ripley County Foster Care Program; Moms Helpline/IDOH; SIEOC Community Action Partnership; SIEOC Head Start; Southeastern Indiana YMCA; MDWise; Community Mental Health Center; Harmony Health Primary Care; NECCO Foster Care Program; Ripley County Health Department; Center for Deaf and Hard of Hearing; George’s Pharmacy & Medical Equipment; Building Blocks; and Batesville Public Library.
Information provided
