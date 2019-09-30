Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at approximately 4:15 p.m., the Indiana State Police responded to a two vehicle crash on US 52 at I-74, near West Harrison, Indiana that claimed the life of a motorcyclist and sent his passenger to a Cincinnati hospital with serious injuries.
The initial investigation by Trooper Andrew Garrett, Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team, indicated that a black 2015 Chevrolet Tahoe, driven by Rebecca Marchan, 28, Cincinnati, Ohio was attempting to turn from US 52 Eastbound onto I-74 Eastbound in northern Dearborn County. Marchan’s vehicle turned into the path of a 1999 Harley-Davidson motorcycle driven by Clyde Reynolds, 58, Cincinnati, Ohio, that was traveling westbound on US 52. The two vehicles collided in the middle of US 52.
As a result of the collision, Reynolds sustained fatal injuries. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Dearborn County Coroner’s Office. A passenger on Reynolds vehicle, Virginia Hummell, 33, Milan, was transported to University of Cincinnati Hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Marchan was not injured in the collision.
The investigation is ongoing. Toxicology results on both drivers are pending at this time.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department, West Harrison EMS, West Harrison Fire Department, and the Dearborn County Corone’rs Office.
