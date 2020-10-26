FRANKLIN COUNTY – On Friday, October 23rd, at approximately 4 pm, troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles Post began investigating a two vehicle crash in Franklin County, Indiana that claimed the life of a Cincinnati motorcyclist.
The initial investigation by Trooper Chad Snyder indicated a 1986 Honda motorcycle being operated by Daniel A. Cottingham, age 58, Cincinnati, was traveling eastbound on State Road 252 near Heard Road. Cottinghams motorcycle crossed the centerline into the path of a westbound 2006 Chevrolet truck pulling a camper trailer, being driven by David K. Ivey, age 51, Hamilton, Ohio.
Cottingham, who was wearing a helmet, sustained fatal injuries in the crash. He was pronounced deceased at the scene by the Franklin County Coroners Office. Ivey was uninjured in the crash.
The Indiana State Police-Versailles Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting in the crash investigation.
Toxicology tests are pending at this time although alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be factors in the crash. The investigation is ongoing.
Daniel Cottinghams family has been notified.
The Indiana State Police was assisted by the Franklin County Sheriffs Department, Franklin County EMS, Morgan Township (Ohio) EMS, Drewersburg Fire Department and the Franklin County Coroners Office.
Information provided by Indiana State Police-Versailles District
