Four of Indiana’s most innovative and successful rural cities near the Interstate 74 corridor southeast of Indianapolis have joined forces with their county partners to grow their communities and workforce talent. Accelerate Rural Indiana, a not-for-profit organization being launched by the cities and counties, will apply for a portion of the $500 million Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) planning grant and funding.
Shelbyville, Greensburg, Rushville and Batesville, along with Shelby, Rush and Decatur counties, are formally cooperating through Accelerate Rural Indiana. Accelerate Rural Indiana is focused on delivering lasting growth and success to one of Indiana’s greatest assets, its rural frontier. The communities along I-74 already have compiled an impressive record, having landed more than $73 million in grants and philanthropic funding to leverage more than $1.6 billion in private investment in the past five years.
“As a publicly traded company headquartered in Batesville, we continue to support efforts that provide the city with recruiting or economic advantages,” Hillenbrand President and CEO Joe Raver said. “This funding will help improve the quality of life in the community, attract more employees, and continue to contribute to economic growth, while also allowing us to be more successful in attracting corporate talent from the tri-state area.”
Shelbyville, Greensburg, Rushville and Batesville boast remarkably similar strengths. The top 10 industry sectors in each city are identical; each city has made dramatic progress in revitalizing their downtowns; each has attracted jobs and private investment by leveraging private dollars with public funding. Moreover, each city has been a finalist in Indiana’s Stellar Communities Program, which supports communities in improving their quality of place.
“We are excited to be a part of Accelerate Rural Indiana, as I believe that this team should make sense to all who live, work and play in our area. We are all familiar with our partners because we interact in a mutually beneficial manner on a daily basis," Rushville Mayor Mike Pavey said. “The READI program will accelerate the progress we have made over the past five years and push Rushville and our neighbors to be more viable and competitive.”
“The city of Greensburg has been home to large direct investments from global corporations for decades, and we are excited about the opportunity to partner with our neighbors to show the world that southeastern Indiana and Accelerate Rural Indiana is ready for them to call us home. Our already momentous collaboration to improve the quality of life for current and future residents is only being made stronger by partnering in pursuit of being a READI recipient," Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh said.
A READI grant would enable the community partners of Accelerate Rural Indiana to combine their strengths and ambitions to further increase quality of life and workforce initiatives, thereby helping attract and retain a 21st century workforce. Successful experiences gleaned by the cities also hold potential for sharing with other rural communities. The region hosts corporate partners including, but not limited to, Knauf, INTAT, Honda, Hillenbrand and Hillrom.
“For rural communities to be relevant and to grow, we have to continually look at and add quality-of-life items for present and future members. We have a responsibility to our citizens and business partners to make our communities attractive and vibrant so we can grow. We have a symbiotic relationship with our businesses to help them to be successful so we can be successful. We have to do our part to help them attract the talent they need to be successful. The READI program gives us the opportunity to push ahead some quality of life initiatives that we believe will help us grow for the future and take us to the next level," Batesville Mayor Mike Bettice said. “For rural communities to be relevant and grow, we have to continually add attractive, vibrant quality-of-life items. We have to do our part to attract talent so our businesses can be successful. The READI program gives us the opportunity to advance some quality-of-life initiatives that will take us to the next level.”
The READI program was funded by the 2021 General Assembly and is administrated by the Indiana Economic Development Corp.
